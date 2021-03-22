We’re grateful that Kate Langbroek and Yumi Stynes discuss the ins and outs of the marriages so openly. We can all relate one way or another.

However, there are two people who sometimes get the short end of the stick when it comes to these conversations – Kate’s husband Pete and Yumi’s husband Marty!

Yumi revealed she was in hot water after Marty tuned into the 3PM Pick Up last week and heard a discussion about the dynamics of their marriage.

Kate understood completely, saying that Pete once walked out on her after she made a comment on the radio.