M&M’s has announced their brand new flavour, ‘Pretzel’, set to appear in your local chocolate aisle soon.

This is the perfect treat for the SALTY X SWEET lovers out there!

Basically, these new Pretzel M&M’s are small chocolate-coated chunks of pretzel, encased in a crunchy outer shell of sugary M&M magic.

Mark your calendars as Pretzel M&M’s are due to arrive at Coles from July 13, and at Woolworths by August!