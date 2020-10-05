The conversation of stillbirths was big last week when Chrissy Teigen revealed she had lost her third child, who she and husband John Legend had named Jack.

On Monday’s 3PM Pick Up, Monty & Bec spoke to Annabel Bower – a woman who lost her fourth child, Miles. Since then, she had written a book titled Miles Apart and started a foundation.

In this raw and honest conversation, she explains what really happens after a miscarriage, what your body goes through and what the facts are for stillbirths in Australia.