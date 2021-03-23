It’s about to get a lot easier to get your hands on Aldi’s famous Special Buys items with the supermarket giant announcing it will soon enter the online shopping world.

Aldi CEO Tom Daunt said that alcohol and Special Buys will be first priority, however grocery shopping will eventually be available like competitor supermarkets.

“COVID has obviously accelerated it, but I have no question that ALDI’s future in Australia will include eCommerce,” Daunt said to News Corp.

“We are likely to start with something more exciting like wine or Special Buys online before we would entertain a full grocery offer.”

One of the shopping events that Aldi will be looking to take advantage of is the annual ski sale which was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We had a little bit of a riot last year when we withdrew it, but I think we did so on very understandable circumstances.”

An Aldi spokesperson said there were no confirmed timings on when an online store would be open for business, or if it would happen at all, but it is definitely one to keep an eye on!

In the meantime, Aldi have announced they will be opening 20 new stores across the country over the next year. It’ll certainly help nabbing Special Buys much easier.