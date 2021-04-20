It has been five years since Melbourne first got a taste of Zero Gradi, the sweet side of the Gradi empire by Johnny Di Francesco, and now they are moving into Crown Melbourne so more people can get a dose of traditional gelato, desserts and pastries.

Dessert fans will now be able to taste the delicious menu items that can be found at the Lygon Street store along the riverfront in Southbank. Zero Gradi prides itself on making everything from scratch and has a dedicated crepe station and frozen yoghurt machine.

“Zero Gradi Gelateria and Dessert Bar houses all our pastries, desserts and gelato, made daily by our talented pastry chefs. The display cabinets provide an Italian fanfare of classic desserts with family recipes that have been passed down for generations,” Johnny Di Francesco said of the new store.

“We look forward to continuing to expand the Gradi offering to the sweeter things in life.”

When it comes to the gelato, you’ll want to embrace the chill. Choose from over 30 different rotating flavours made with traditional techniques that were perfected by Di Francesco in Naples. Think the classic Neapolitan gelato flavours like Lemon, Coffee and Pistachio, and the favourites from across the Northside like White Chocolate, Black Hawaii and Sour Cherry.

Oh, and if you are avoiding dairy in your diet, choose a sorbet. They are 100% vegan and still have that smooth, dreamy consistency that will just melt in your mouth.

Zero Gradi at Crown Melbourne is located along the Riverwalk (Shop 34).