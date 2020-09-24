The Khao Yai National Park in Thailand is so fed up of tourists littering, they’ve started to post the rubbish back to those who left it there.

Thailand’s minister of natural resources and environment, Varawut Silpa-archa, shared some pictures of what’s being sent back to litterbug guests.

“The garbage that tourists left in the park is now packed into boxes,” he wrote. “It’s ready to be returned to the owners of the garbage.”

The note that accompanies the rubbish reads:

“You have forgotten some of your belongings at the Khao Yai National Park. Please let us return these to you.”

Tourists are required to sign-in to the park with their contact information, including their home address.

The minister later posted that the government would take strict measures to blacklist visitors who damage national parks or are badly behaved, including a group of tourists who left rubbish in their rented tent, and another group campers who were drunk.

Visitors are not allowed to leave rubbish behind at park campsites, be drunk in public or make any noise after 10pm.