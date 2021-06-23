Now this is what we’re talking about!

As if you needed another reason to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Virgin Australia are totally coming to the party and giving away hundreds of prizes.

And yes – these prizes do include one MILLION Velocity Frequent Flyer points.

It couldn’t have a better name, TBH. The VA-X & Win competition will be open to all Aussie residents, once everyone is eligible to get the jab.

A spokesperson from the Virgin Australia Group said the airline had a responsibility to encourage Australians to get vaccinated.

“For simply rolling up your sleeve and getting a Covid-19 vaccination, you could walk away with a share in tens of thousands of dollars of Virgin Australia and Velocity Frequent Flyer prizes, or be the lucky one to become a Velocity Points millionaire,” they said.

“What the latest lockdown in Melbourne and the evolving situation in Sydney has taught us, is the sooner we can all get vaccinated, the sooner we can get on with our lives, without the constant fear and uncertainty that come with lockdowns, restrictions and closed borders.”

“Most importantly, the sooner all Australians are vaccinated, the sooner our most vulnerable members of society will be protected.”

The comp hasn’t opened just yet, but if you want to read more about it, and sign up, click here.