7-Eleven is stepping up Australia’s delivery game!

For two select days Aussies can send parcels across the country for just $1 via its ParcelMate service. Yep, just one buck!

The insanely cheap offering will run for the next two Mondays – 30 November and 7 December – giving customers the opportunity to send a regular-sized satchel using standard delivery.

And better yet, because 7-Eleven’s boxes and satchels come with a flat rate, unlike other delivery services, customers won’t be charged by weight, which also rings true for the epic $1 offering.

From that new pair of shoes, to the latest beauty product, if it fits, 7-Eleven can send it!

You will have from 12:01am until 11.59pm on the two Mondays before the ParcelMate packaging bay reverts back to normal pricing.

ParcelMate has expanded across the country and is now available in over 530 7-Eleven stores.

For original pricing and delivery times in more detail visit here.