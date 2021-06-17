We are all looking for more ways to reduce waste and clutter in our homes, not to mention the amount of boxes and containers that end up crowding our garbage bins.

If you’re looking to do your bit, this new Coles store will make it a little easier and all you’ll need is your spare containers.

The supermarket has launched Coles Local Fitzroy which comes with a few tricks. First, it’s the first to allow you to fill up your Tupperware with take home freshly-ground coffee, candy, bulk smoothie supplements, frozen fruit, cereal and granola straight from the store. No extra packaging necessary!

There is also an olive oil refill station from Squeaky Gate Growers Co which will save customers up to 17% off at the checkout compared to what is sitting on the shelf.

The new store also has a large focus on vegetarian options with just under 300 lines charactering to the diet (78% of which are also vegan). If you are someone who is looking for plant-based alternatives, this is the Coles to be at.

Coles Local Fitzroy is located at 95-103 Johnston Street, Fitzroy – go check it out and start filling up those empty containers!