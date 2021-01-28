After a strenuous 12 months, it is time to start ticking off our bucket list and live our lives to the fullest. For some people, that may mean finally owning a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

Now and again, these bad boys go on sale across many different stores. If you’ve been hanging out to snap up a bargain, it is your lucky day. Time to open up those purse strings and TREAT YOURSELF!

Catch is currently slinging the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $849 (down from $1099). You’ll save a whopping $250 on a top-of-the-range stick vacuum.

Is your bank balance a little tighter? Catch also has the Dyson V7 Origin on sale too for a very neat price of $399, a saving of $200. You can’t argue with that if you’re looking for something to whip around the house with!

 

It’s 2021. Time to make your dreams come true.

Catch dyson vacuum cleaner