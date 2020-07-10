When you think of Gummy Bears, you’re instantly reminded of its sticky-gooey texture and its sweet taste.

Well, it appears the ‘devil’ of gummy bears has surfaced and is ready to destroy everything you ever thought you knew about the iconic lolly.

ChilliBOM – Australia’s online store for everything ‘hot’ – has introduced Lil’ Nitro, the World’s HOTTEST gummy bear.

You see, Lil’ Nitro is unlike any lolly you’ve ever had before. It’s made using a 9-million Scoville chilli extract which makes it 900 times hotter than a jalapeño.

It’s safe to say that this is definitely not your ordinary gummy bear.

Think you can withstand the heat? Try the Lil’ Nitro Challenge!

Set a timer for five minutes. Start the timer. Chew the Lil’ Nitro gummy bear, like you’d normally chew a lolly. Once eaten, you must go without relief to the end of the 5 minutes!

Before you try it with your family, please remember that Lil’ Nitro is not suitable for children as there’s obviously dangers associated with the consumption of extreme-heat products.

Lil’ Nitro Gummy Bears are available on the ChilliBOM website. They also sell the world’s hottest corn chips as well as some of the hottest sauces around.