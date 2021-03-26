We all love to keep up with the latest trends in home decor, but some of the pieces can put a serious dent in the wallet.

Take stone and marble-style side table and stools for example. Some of those could fetch around $450 at some stores. Your Pinterest dreams could be shattered in a heartbeat

However, Bunnings have come through once again with their new range of outdoor garden stools. They look good, come in in many colours and designs, and have a tempting price tag.

The new Terazzo Ceramic Stools are only $79 and are already said to be “flying off shelves.”

Shoppers have been creative with it, including using it as a bedside table, a plant stand and in the bathroom.

