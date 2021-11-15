It’s just come to our collective attention that you can get what seems like the most Australian pool inflatable ever.

Anaconda camping stores have blown-up giant upside-down Dachsund just in time for summer.

For those who need to know, it’s 100% PVC and when inflated, it’s 200 x 175 x 120cm. Which is a very decent size.

Its regular price is $49.99 but for club members, it’s just $29.99.

So, if you want to look cool this summer and have everyone talking about your cute puppy floatie, this one is for you!