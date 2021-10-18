The art of a great G&T is all about the combination of the two together!

Artisans spend years training for the perfect pour, and try as we might, the more ‘G’ we have with our ‘T,’ the pours seem to get more precarious, and FAR more generous! (Mainly of the ‘G!’)

Gone are the days of precarious pours though!

There are now perfectly measured DOUBLE SERVES of the stuff by Bombay Saphire! They’ve got a premix G&T in a can!?

It’s all to celebrate International Gin & Tonic Day! (Quite possibly my favourite holiday…)

I’ll be having mine with Ice and Lime I reckon!

Find them at your local liquor store!

Advertisement

Advertisement

+18 Only