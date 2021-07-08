Have you ever asked, ‘where can I buy a mug dedicated to our state premiers?’

Okay, neither, but Grey Lines has come through with the goods, once again!

From Gladys Berejiklian to Daniel Andrews to Annastacia Palaszczuk and Mark McGowan, our state premiers have officially been immortalised in the form of a commemorative mug.

Interested? Of course you are!

Firstly, we’ve got good ol’ NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian who is eternally “just a hot mess under stress”.



Next on the agenda, we have Western Australia’s one and only Mark ‘Daddy’ McGowan.



“You’re being very rude. Anyone else with a question?”

It’s one of the finest quotes of 2021, and of course, it belongs to Queensland’s Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Admit it- there’s a mug for everything, including for when the only God you believe in is RADelaide’s chief medical officer, St Nicola. Praise be.



And last, but definitely not least, it’s the man whose 2020 quote landed himself a hit song.

It’s Victoria’s one and only, Daniel Andrews, with a message we can all stand by.

Imagine sipping on coffee in one of these mugs at work!

The limited stock range is available from Grey Lines for $24.95 and let us tell you, they are going to be worth a lot in 50 years*.

* This is not a fact, but it sounded good, and it may very well be true.