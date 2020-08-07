Do you love animals? How about wine? What if we told you that there’s a new range of wines that will help pets in need? Pawfect, huh?

Sit Stay Society has launched three new varieties of wine, with fifty cents of the sale of each bottle being donated to PetRescue’s free adoption programs and services to help save the lives of pets in need.

Drink wine while helping animals? Sign us up!

Since the range launched last year, the donations from Sit Stay Society contributed to PetRescue’s national fundraising efforts helping 71,933 pets to be adopted, $731,167 worth of food to be donated to rescue organisations, 13 free Jetpets flights to transport pets to their new home and 7,423 calls for help to be resolved.

“With more than 100,000 pets still killed in pounds and shelters in Australia each year, it’s heartening to see that pet lovers who enjoy a nice glass of wine can also be supporting a future where every pet is safe, respected and loved,” said Vickie Davy, PetRescue co-founded and joint CEO.

Sourced from the Clare Valley in South Australia, Sit Stay Society pays homage to our best friends: Ruby’s Rosé features a regally bejewelled Moodle label design, Violet’s Grüner Veltliner features a perky Schnauzer and Mario’s Mataro Montepulciano features a dapper greyhound!

The 375 ml bottles are available exclusively through BWS and Dan Murphy’s, and are priced at $10 each.