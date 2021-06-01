Sure, you can treat yourself at Christmas and Easter, but when it comes to lockdown… the diet no longer exists. If a block of chocolate for breakfast gets you through the long week, EAT IT!

There are a lot of foodies in Melbourne who will be craving delicious street treats, but luckily the world of delivery has meant that our favourite restaurants are not too far away.

And you’ll want to cop a load of this for when you are feeling peckish on the couch… GIANT PRETZELS!

The cleverly named pretzel joint ‘Pretzel’ has been twisting up these delicious pastries for a little while now and have built a bit of a cult following.

Savoury fans will love chowing down on flavours like Cheese & Pepperoni, Cheese & Jalapeño or ‘The Lot’.

Or if you’ve got a sweet tooth lazing on the couch, Coconut Rough, Peanut Butter Oreo, Salted Caramel and Cinnamon Glazed will get them salivating.

While Melbourne is currently tucked away in lockdown, Pretzel is delivering on UberEats, Doordash and Deliveroo to select suburbs. If you’re one of the lucky ducks who can grab one of these bad boys, tuck in!