We’ve all missed our ladies nights while we’ve been stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of going out and having a gab-sesh over a nice meal and some wine, we’ve had to get used to virtual hang outs over our screens.

And while that seemed like it wouldn’t be as good at first, because we all love an excuse to get dressed up and hang out with our friends, it actually ended up being better than we could have ever imagined.

Who knew you could still get all the girl chat that you needed, connect with your friends and have a good laugh all from the comfort of your own home, with your own cheap bottle of wine, sitting in your pyjamas! Literally life changing!

And while life might be starting to get back to normal for a lot of us, with restaurants opening back up and groups slowly but surely being allowed to hang out together again, we could certainly get used to this virtual girl group thing!

If you’re thinking, ‘Heck yes me too!’ then we might have found the perfect thing for you!

There’s a podcast called ‘Show And Tell’ that’s basically like a virtual girl group that you can find for free on iHeartRadio and enjoy from the comfort of your own home!

The podcast comes from the girls of www.showandtellonline.com.au, including the 3PM Pick Up’s very own Monty Dimond, and basically it’s a series where everything that women care about, from the serious to the trivial, is always up for discussion.

It’s raw, it’s relatable and it will definitely have you laughing!

In their latest episode, the girls chat to their girl crush, actor, comedian and director, Elaine Crombie, who famously played a vagina in human form in the 2017 series Kiki and Kitty.

Plus, the ladies are always chatting about the latest trends in fashion, beauty and the celeb world, so you’ll never miss out on the goss!

So if you love catching up with the girls for a chat then you’re definitely going to want to check out the Show and Tell podcast!

Catch up on every episode now on iHeartRadio or wherever you get your podcasts!

