Hey, we’re human, we miss some important phone calls sometimes…

When Jase heard that Vic Premier Daniel Andrews missed a phone call from NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, he asked Lauren if she had anyone in her phone that would never miss her call.

She named two people – her pal Luke and her dad Bobbie.

Of course, Jase had to put it to the test. Call one of the numbers and see if they pick up. If they don’t, Lauren loses her precious phone for an hour.

Lauren went down the safe route with her dad who she knows listens to the show each morning… but did he get to the phone?

