Office workers and CBD businesses alike are likely to get back to some normality soon after it has been revealed that public health officials are coming together to discuss a return to work plan.

Originally planned for January 11 for 50 per cent for private sector office workers and 25 per cent of public servants, the date was postponed due to the Black Rock cluster.

According to the Herald Sun, the government plans to consider the risks on Wednesday and an announcement for a January 18 start date could come tomorrow.

There is a likelihood that the indoor mask rule will also be relaxed.

Victoria has now recorded a sixth day of no new locally acquired cases.