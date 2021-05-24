Woolworths has been adding a feature to its checkout scanners, which means it will be able to detect the type of fruit or vegetable that is being weighed.

It means that customers will no longer need to search for what they are scanning, as the update is rolled out.

The change means that if a customer places a loose tomato on the scanner, the system will show a range of tomato varieties, rather than all fruit and vegetable items.

Currently, the new system is in 220 stores, with the rollout to conclude across another 780 stores by the end of the year.

A Woolworths spokesperson said “As we progressively upgrade our assisted check-outs, we have access to new technology, which helps customers find loose fruit and veg items in the system faster.’’