After a rough year, families across Australia will be looking forward to making the most of this year’s Christmas, no matter what it looks like – and Woolworths is hoping to take some of the pressure off.

From Wednesday, September 30, more than 140 of the supermarket’s popular festive food and entertaining products will be discounted which will no doubt help with the celebrations.

For example, Frozen Cooked Tiger Prawns 1kg will now be sold for $27 (was $30), Woolworths Fruit Cake 1kg now $9.50 (was $10) and selected White Wings cake and cookie mixes have now been reduced to just $3.50 as well!

Woolworths Director of Buying Paul Harker said to 7News.com.au, “Christmas is about coming together with loved ones, sharing great food and celebrating, but we know it will be very different for many Australians this festive season.”

“It’s been a challenging year and customers will be looking for ways to save more during what’s typically an expensive season.

“We’re committed to providing customers with great value, so we’re dropping the prices on more than 140 products across our supermarkets and online.

“The price drops cover a range of pantry and Christmas favourites, entertaining essentials and cookware, making Christmas at home more affordable.”

