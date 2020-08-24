Woolworths has revealed the full list of Disney+ characters that will be available to collect when the highly anticipated Ooshies collection launches this Wednesday (26 August) in store and online across the country.

Thirty-six fan favourites across the Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Pixar universes will appear, including Darth Vader, Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, Thor, Ariel, Yoda, Black Panther, Moana, and many more.

The collection includes silver, gold, colour changing, glow in the dark, and additional glitter editions.

Woolworths has teamed up with TerraCycle once again to offer customers a sustainable way to recycle Disney+ Ooshies.

Every Woolworths store will have dedicated recycle bins so customers can drop any pre-loved Ooshies (including last year’s Lion King Ooshies) and wrapper to be recycled, until 31 January. The paper wrapper can also be recycled at home in the yellow bin.

Woolworths has delayed the launch of Disney+ Ooshies in Victoria until lockdown restrictions ease to focus on store operations and safety of team members and customers.

Check out the full collection here:

