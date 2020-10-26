We know kids love to transform themselves into anyone they want to be during playtime and toys definitely help them do that – and sometimes, that includes supermarket tellers!

Woolworths is now slinging their own branded ‘Mini Supermarket’ playset, which includes checkout, scanner and cash register.

For $40, the box also includes shopping bags, product shelves and of course, a Woolworths sign – it has to be authentic, right?

Shoppers who are already hunting down Christmas gifts are loving the idea and have already picked one up.

“That’s going under the tree,” a fan wrote on Facebook.

“Got one for my little one! Mummy’s a checkout chick at Woolworths too!” another added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new toy has been stocked at 900 stores nationwide.