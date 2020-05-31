Admit it – the good ol’ Woolies mudcake is a staple in Aussie households, but what if we told you that there’s a new flavour in town!

Woolworths is today launching a new limited edition Cookies & Cream Mudcake with smooth ganache and crumbly cookie pieces.

“We had a lot of fun developing the new limited edition Cookies & Cream Mudcake and, if the success of our previous limited edition flavours, mint chocolate and chocolate orange, is anything to go by, our latest creation will be flying off the shelves in no time!” Woolworths Head of Bakery, Andy Thomas said.

It’s available across Woolworths stores nationwide, for a limited time only and while stock lasts – so get one while you can!

The Woolworths Cookies & Cream Mudcake is priced at just $4.80 and the perfect sweet treat for family and friends to enjoy together at home.