If you were looking for a cheap vacuum, you might check out Kmart or wait for an Aldi Special Buy, but now there is a new place to pick one up – and it’s quite unexpected.

Woolworths has revealed they are now stocking BLACK+DECKER bagless vacuum cleaners, and they’ve already slashed them down to HALF PRICE!

Yep, you can grab one of these bad boys for only $32.50 which is an absolute steal.

Shoppers who have managed to pick one up simply can’t get enough, with one saying they “absolutely love it” on the Markdowns Addicts Australia Facebook group.

The deal is sticking around from July 22 until midnight July 28 or until stocks last. We think these will go quickly so you should (responsibly) head to Woolies asap!