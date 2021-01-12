Woolworths has recalled their ready to eat coleslaw over fears it could be contaminated with salmonella.

A notice was sent out on Tuesday for the 110g, 250g, 400g and 800g bowls with use by dates from January 12 to 21.

The affected coleslaw had been sold across Woolworths stores in Sydney, regional New South Wales and the ACT, as well as some regional Victorian Supermarkets.

Anyone who has purchased the product can return it for a full refund and should seek medical attention if they are concerned for their health.