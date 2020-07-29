If you were looking for homewares at affordable prices, usually the likes of Kmart or Target would do the trick – but Woolworths? That’s a new one!

The supermarket chain has revealed a limited-edition range which has plenty of things to spruce up the spaces in your home.

Including this little artificial plant for $10…

This lamp for $25…

and even this super warm fleece throw for $15!

Other products in the range include photo frames, quilt cover sets, vases and of course, CANDLES!

Seriously, every room in your place is covered here.

Everything is available now but once it is gone, it’s gone, so maybe get your shopping done sooner rather than later!

