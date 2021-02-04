Valentine’s Day is a great time to be a little cheeky, and whether this was intentional or not, it definitely has social media in giggles.

A shopper in Adelaide has noticed the peculiar placement of a Valentine’s Day sign at her local Woolworths store.

The seemingly innocent sign happens to feature a classic Cupid’s Arrow, which happens to point to… a pile of cucumbers.

And people have definitely caught onto the joke.

“The perfect Valentine’s Day gift does exist, and it’s just $1 at Gawler Woolworths,” the post said, appearing on the @justadelaidethings Instagram account.

Other shoppers were in stitches, describing it as “the perfect gift.”

“Wrapped for your own protection,” one user joked.

 

