In times like these, the little things go a long way and this surprise for one little girl has certainly stolen hearts.

Five-year-old Bella from the New South Wales Central Coast was shocked to discover a hidden note in her family’s Woolworths home delivery, wishing her a Happy Birthday.

Bella’s mum Jo suspected the employee who packed the shopper may have been tipped off that a celebration was in order after a stack of birthday treats and party essentials were on the list.

The note was even more special because the family was waiting on test results for COVID-19 so it definitely helped keep spirits high in the household.

Happy Birthday, Bella!





