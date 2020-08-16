Attention parents: Woolworths are set to release a new line of Disney-themed Ooshies.

The collectables will be available from August 26 when people spend over $30.

There will be Ooshies to collect from each of the four Disney+ universes – Marvel, Star WarsTM, Disney and Pixar.

Characters including Frozen’s Elsa, Toy Story’s Woody, Star Wars’ Mandalorian and Captain Marvel from the Marvel universe will be available.

Stocks are limited however, the launch of the Ooshie’s in Victoria is expected to be delayed until currently lockdown conditions are eased.

The full list of Ooshies will be announced closer to the launch date.

