We always could use more food containers at home, especially during the holiday season. Those leftovers aren’t going to save themselves.

If you’re a regular Woolies shopper, you better start making some room in that cupboard – they are about to start giving away FREE glass storage containers!

From November 11, customers can start collecting credits for every $20 they spend online or in-store when they swipe their Everyday Rewards card.

There are seven containers to collect in different sizes and shapes. They are dishwasher and oven safe, have a silicone seal and four-hinge locking lid, are suitable for the freezer and even have a steam vent for the heating in the microwave. I don’t know about you but these sound WONDERFUL!

“Between Christmas, New Year, and back to school, customers have a busy few months ahead of them and will be looking for ways to get the most value from their shop,” Woolworths Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Hicks said about the new promotion.

“That’s why we’re committed to supporting those who are looking to make every meal count with storage solutions that will mean less food waste, but also help customers’ shops go further.

“We know how much Woolworths customers enjoy our collectable programs and these new glass containers are one of the many ways we’re helping Aussies get the most value from their shop this Christmas season.”

The promotion is sticking around until February 2 2021 so you’ve got plenty of time to collect those points.