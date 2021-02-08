Australia’s budding young gardeners are about to get their hands on a new crop of Woolies mini-collectables with the return of the popular seed kits.
The Discovery Garden seed kits are coming back to Woolies supermarkets across the country after green-thumbed shoppers missed out on the collectables last year due to the pandemic.
From Wednesday February 10 shoppers at Woolworths stores will be able to take home a seedling kit with every $30 they spend in-store or online.
24 different herbs and vegetables seeds are on offer, including sage, chives and cherry tomatoes.
And not only is the mini garden super adorable, it’s also being used to help out the humble honey bee.
21 of the 24 seeds in the kits are bee-attracting, with Woolies aim to get Aussies thinking about the role bees play in the food supply.
The full list of seedling kits is listed here:
Herbs
Chives
Cornflower
Lemon Balm
Oregano
Red Basil
Sage
Thyme
Flowers
Aster
Dianthus
Lavender
Pansy
Phacelia
Phlox
Poppy
Salvia
Swan River Daisy
Zinnia
Vegetables
Bunching Onion
Cabbage
Carrot
Cherry Tomato
Lettuce
Silverbeet
Spinach