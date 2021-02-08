Australia’s budding young gardeners are about to get their hands on a new crop of Woolies mini-collectables with the return of the popular seed kits.

The Discovery Garden seed kits are coming back to Woolies supermarkets across the country after green-thumbed shoppers missed out on the collectables last year due to the pandemic.

From Wednesday February 10 shoppers at Woolworths stores will be able to take home a seedling kit with every $30 they spend in-store or online.

24 different herbs and vegetables seeds are on offer, including sage, chives and cherry tomatoes.

And not only is the mini garden super adorable, it’s also being used to help out the humble honey bee.

21 of the 24 seeds in the kits are bee-attracting, with Woolies aim to get Aussies thinking about the role bees play in the food supply.

The full list of seedling kits is listed here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Herbs

Chives

Cornflower

Lemon Balm

Oregano

Red Basil

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sage

Thyme

Flowers

Aster

Dianthus

Lavender

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pansy

Phacelia

Phlox

Poppy

Salvia

Swan River Daisy

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zinnia



Vegetables

Bunching Onion

Cabbage

Carrot

Cherry Tomato

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lettuce

Silverbeet

Spinach