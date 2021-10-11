Kids have joined their parents at the supermarket many times to pick up groceries, but why should all the adults have all the fun?

Woolworths have released a mini supermarket trolley so the little ones can have a crack at practicing for their own shopping experiences. Hopefully they will never be in a race for toilet paper…

It is only intended for “domestic use”, so we’re assuming that means you won’t be able to use it as a tag along for your own weekly shop, but at least your child will know how to steer it when they turn 18!

You can search for stock at your local store here.