The lead up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games this year has definitely been a bit strange, but Woolies are here to pump us all up, and to help us get behind the Aussies!

They have announced their latest collectibles promotion, and it’s in celebration of Australia’s Olympic and Paralympic Heroes.

Customers will be able to collect these sticker packs featuring the country’s leading athletes.

When you make a purchase of $20 or more in store or online, you’ll be eligible for a three pack of stickers!

Fans will also be able to purchase special collector albums to store their stickers.

The Aussie Heroes sticker packs will be available from July 7th, and more details and a full list of participating athletes will be revealed soon!

While speaking to 7News, Woolworths Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Hicks said, “As a proud and long standing fresh food partner of the Australian Olympic and Paralympic teams, we’re excited to offer customers a unique way to support their Aussie Heroes via our new collectible”.

Check out a sneak peak at some of the collection below.

Image source: 7News

Image source: 7News