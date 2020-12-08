Woolworths has announced a major change to its environmentally-friendly paper shopping bags.

The supermarket giant copped flack earlier this year when it was revealed that its reusable bags were being manufactured in Asia.

Now that’s about to change, with Woolies confirming that they will be moving to Australian-made paper bags.

The company has signed a deal with South Australian family-owned manufacturer Detpak, with the new contract set to create about 25 new jobs locally.

The new bags are set to be rolled out over the next 12 months, after first being released in South Australia and the Northern Territory.

Paper bags were first added to the packing options at Woolworths stores in Australia in June 2020, but soon came under after shoppers noticed the “Made in China” labels adorning the bags.

At the time, the company said that they were “exploring options” to find an Australian-made alternative to the Chinese-sourced paper bags.

