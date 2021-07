Did you hear the story out of the UK about that NHS worker who stepped WAY over the line by messaging a flirty text to someone he was supposed to be carrying out some contact tracing with.

It was appalling.

But it got Will & Woody reflecting on their own flirting prowess and thinking about just how good or bad they might be at the whole thing.

Woody dusted off some of the old flirty cobwebs, and the result was an absolute cringefest.

Take a listen to the whole shamozzle here:

