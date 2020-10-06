In times like these, it’s great to see people making their dreams come true and back on their feet – and it’s especially great when you can see their reaction!

An employer has caught her latest hire having a little celebratory dance outside The Spot Sports Bar and Grill in Georgia, USA after offering her a job.

“So I just hired this young girl and this was her response,” the video was captioned.

It has now been viewed 1.2million times and was even commented on by the excited employee.

“I Had To Do It! I Thought Nobody Saw! I Was Wrong. Thank You Tho!” she said.

