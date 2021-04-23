Did you catch Georgina Walker on Mitch Til’ Midnight last night?

Georgina Walker is a psychic medium and clairvoyant and did a little bit of dream interpretation on the show last night and the CRAZIEST story came to light.

A listener rang in and revealed that she had a dream… of a sexual nature about a man she’d never met before.

Then one week later… she MET the man she’d seen in her dream,

Cue: goosebumps…

The best and most fantastic part? They’re married now!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tune in below to hear what Georgina Walker thinks this dream meant when it happened.