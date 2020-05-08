A woman with severe OCD has been brave enough to show the world the rituals she goes through just to eat her breakfast, and it is certainly eye-opening.

26-year-old Ashley Dawson shared a video to her TikTok account of her with some prepared avocado on rice cakes. However, before she can go ahead and eat them, she needs to blink, tap her plate, stretch her neck and smell her meal numerous times before she could take a bite.

The video has been viewed more than two million times and people have applauded her for sharing her experience.

See the video below…

