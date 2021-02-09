UPDATE:

A second worker at the Holiday Inn Melbourne Airport has tested positive to coronavirus.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has said he wants a “root and branch” review of hotel quarantine.

DH is currently focusing on a particular floor of the hotel.

—

A resident of the Holiday Inn Melbourne Airport has tested positive to coronavirus, days after completing her 14-day quarantine stay.

The Victorian Department of Health has advised a “strong” public health response is underway and the woman is currently being interviewed.

The resident tested negative during her stay on several occasions and was given the all clear to leave the facility on February 7.

Authorities say she came forward to testing due to the recent news of a hotel quarantine worker contracting the virus at the same hotel.

According to DH, the individual has not been out in the community since leaving hotel quarantine other than to get her COVID-19 test.

Close contacts and exposure sites (if any) are currently being identified and updates will be provided to the public as soon as possible.

A press conference will be held at 4.30pm.

More to come.