A woman has sparked major debate online after she claimed she was “scolded” by an Aldi employee when she tried to use coins to pay for her groceries.

The Sydney shopper took to the Aldi Mums Facebook group to explain the situation, saying that the cashier had told her that the “Aldi policy can only accept $5 worth of coins.”

She said that when she attempted to pay $7 worth of coins of the $9.25 bill, she was “abruptly and rudely scolded” by the employee.

Many people commented on the post with different opinions and knowledge on the matter:

“Usually it’s because the till can’t hold it, I worked as a cashier years ago and we were told nothing over $5,” an ex-employee wrote.

“I thought it was a no cash for the COVID issue. But not regular practice before this,” one Facebook user said.

“I have never heard of this apparent policy. I work for Aldi and we are to accept all cash, and if it can’t fit in our tills it goes in the safe,” an employee commented.

An Aldi spokesperson made a statement to news.com.au, stating that there was no store policy to accept a certain amount of coins. They have apologised to the customer involved.