A Woolworths shopper has revealed how she made a very unexpected discovery in her online order.

Geelong mum Teagan was surprised to find a handwritten note in her delivery, as well as gift.

Including in her groceries was a four-pack of cupcakes and a note saying “Merry Christmas! Enjoy the cupcakes.’

Teagan said on Facebook “I’m just grateful you offer a service where you shop for me and allow me not to take my small children into the supermarket.

“They certainly weren’t necessary, but very appreciated (especially by the 4 yr old).”

Woolworths responded saying “This is so wonderful to see! “We’re pleased to hear you really enjoyed the cupcakes you were sent along with your grocery order.

“We understand how much you appreciated this kind gesture from the team members at our Waurn Ponds store, especially as you find our Online service helps as you have young children.”