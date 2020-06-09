An American woman has fired up users of social media platform TikTok after she shared a video of herself making what she describes as ‘British Tea’.

In the video, the woman narrates as her daughter demonstrates how Americans make tea which includes steps such as boiling water in the microwave and adding a LOT of sugar.

The video tutorial went viral with over 638,000 views with people in total disbelief.

“For every American watching this, this is NOT how tea is made at all,” one viewer said.

“NO NO NO NO!!!!! I’M GONNA CRY,” another wrote.

“This is a crime,” a third person commented.

Who knew tea was going to be so controversial!