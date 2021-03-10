It’s the little things in life that can spark major controversy, and it turns out cutlery is one of them.

A mum has caused debate online after posting a photo of the way she organises her knives, forks and spoons in a popular Facebook group.

“Everyone has their cutlery in this direction right?!” she wrote innocently.

21,000 interactions later, the Family Lockdown Tips & Ideas group members were fired up.

Some said she was correct, and some said she was entirely wrong.

No matter how you choose to store it, as long as it feels right to you, that’s all that matters!

