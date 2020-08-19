A Scottish woman claims to have found the face of Jesus in a packet of ALDI potatoes, valued at just £1.15 (AUD $2.10).

Receptionist Nikki was immediately struck by the pattern on one of the potatoes, which resembled that of Jesus Christ.

For confirmation, she called her husband over who agreed – the potato looked exactly like the son of God!

“As soon as I put the packet on the kitchen top I saw it,” Nikki Halkerston told Metro.

“I was staring at it and it was just quite obvious it was Jesus’ face… I’ve seen stories before about people finding Jesus in their food but I can never usually see it. This was just so obviously him.”

Dundee mum stunned after finding face of Jesus Christ in potato from Aldihttps://t.co/OqHBVIoFnH pic.twitter.com/smLE9ehDfo — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) August 17, 2020

Wales Online says this potato looks like Jesus, but it's clearly @michaelsheen pic.twitter.com/fxd6nOL3Da — Noh Wei (@Sweeping_Curves) August 17, 2020

Unfortunately, the potato in question has since been eaten.

So, what do you see? Do you see Jesus… or just your average potato?

