Taking time to check in with yourself each day is important and it can be hard to share how you are really feeling with friends and family.

Will McMahon from the KIIS Network’s Will & Woody show joined Jase & PJ on Friday morning to discuss the new Share My Mood app, a communication tool which helps to express your feelings with loved ones.

Going into lockdown, the release of the app could not be more timely.

Download the Share My Mood app here.

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14