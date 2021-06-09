Crocs are one of those shoe brands that people say are uncool, look uncool but they still manage to make millions. People are addicted to them!

After hearing that Balenciaga has made a high heeled Croc shoe to the value of $1,990, Jase said he simply cannot understand why people can’t get around it. However, PJ admitted she’s starting to get onboard the trend.

Jase & PJ put the call out to Melbourne to hear their ‘Croc Confessions’ – who in town is wearing these shoes and WHY??

