A Victorian man has completed a challenge to eat a KFC Zinger Box every day for 100 days, but it was all for a good cause.

The Phillip Island man started his deep-fried journey as a bit of fun, but when people began asking to send him money to pay for the dirty bird, he came up with an idea.

Instead of accepting the money for more Kentucky’s, Seamus Murphy decided that he would donate the money to mental health organisations.

All up, he raised almost $1,300 for Movember and Black Dog Institute, telling The Bass Coast News that it was a “cause that hits close to home.”

Mr Murphy told The Bass Coast News of how he sadly lost a friend to suicide in January this year.

“It was pretty shocking for my group of friends,” Mr Murphy said.

“When you’re struggling silently, that’s where it hits most.”

As for the ramifications of a daily intake of a Zinger Box, he says that he did enough exercise to not worry too much, but might change things up with a Subway challenge next time.

If this story has raised concerns for you or someone in your life, support is available.

You can contact:

Kids Helpline – 1800 55 1800 (all day, every day)

Lifeline – 13 11 14 (all day, every day. Online support 7pm-4am daily)

Beyond Blue – 1300 22 4636 (all day, every day. Online support 3pm-midnight every day)