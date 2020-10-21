A man who won $5 million playing lotto last month had to share the prize with himself after he accidentally bought two tickets in the same draw.

Andrew Burke used the same numbers on two tickets into the local jackpot, and scooped the entire C$5 million ($AU5.39m) prize – albeit in two $2.5 million lots.

He learned of his win after dropping into the local petrol station where he bought the tickets.

“The owner walked in and said ‘what have you done Andy, have you broken my machine?'” Mr Burke told lottery officials.

“The clerk then told me ‘you’ve won $2.5 million’ – and I said she better check that other ticket, because it’s the same numbers!”

He said he plans to tell his boss he’s on “permanent vacation”.

“At $5 million, I think I’ll give someone else a chance,” Mr Burke said.

“All I wanted out of the lottery was to be able to retire comfortably, keep up on the house, and have my Land Rover restored. I don’t need anything else.

“I have everything I need.”

Mr Burke had been playing the same numbers for years which included family birthdays.

